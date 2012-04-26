NEW YORK, April 26 U.S. crude futures edged lower and Brent crude slightly pared gains on Thursday after a U.S. government report showed initial jobless claims fell last week, but only from a revised higher level of claims the previous week.

U.S. June crude was down 20 cents at $103.92 a barrel at 8:37 a.m. EDT (1237 GMT), having traded from $103.84 to $104.47. Brent June crude was up 22 cents at $119.34 having traded from $118.78 to $119.54. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Alden Bentley)