HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 3 at 1:45 P.M. EST/1845 GMT
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
NEW YORK, April 26 U.S. crude futures edged lower and Brent crude slightly pared gains on Thursday after a U.S. government report showed initial jobless claims fell last week, but only from a revised higher level of claims the previous week.
U.S. June crude was down 20 cents at $103.92 a barrel at 8:37 a.m. EDT (1237 GMT), having traded from $103.84 to $104.47. Brent June crude was up 22 cents at $119.34 having traded from $118.78 to $119.54. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Alden Bentley)
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
NEW YORK/SINGAPORE Feb 3 Oil majors and trading houses are set to ship an unprecedented volume of U.S. crude oil to Asia in coming weeks, boosting already high flows to the region due to higher prices from OPEC production cuts.
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 U.S. Republicans on Friday repealed a securities disclosure rule aimed at curbing corruption at energy and mining companies and voted to ax emissions limits on drilling operations, part of a push to remove Obama-era regulations on extractive industries.