NEW YORK, April 26 Brent crude futures extended gains to more than $1 on Thursday, pushing above $120 a barrel as Wall Street equities and oil received a boost from data showing contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes increased to a near two-year high in March.

Brent June crude was up 88 cents at $120 a barrel at 10:53 a.m. EDT (1453 GMT), having traded from $118.78 to $120.17. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Alden Bentley)