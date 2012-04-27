Trump's defense chief visits UAE in first Middle East trip
ABU DHABI, Feb 18 - U.S. President Donald Trump's defense secretary arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday for talks with one of Washington's closest allies in the Middle East.
NEW YORK, April 27 Brent and U.S. crude futures slipped further on Friday after a government report showed U.S. first-quarter Gross Domestic Product grew at a 2.2 percent annualized rate, slightly less than the 2.5 percent that had been expected by analysts.
Brent June crude was down 28 cents at $119.64 a barrel by 8:38 a.m. EDT (1238 GMT), having traded from $119.20 to $119.95. U.S. June crude was down 30 cents at $104.25, having traded from $103.74 to $104.56. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)
DUBAI, Feb 18 Iran has found shale oil reserves of 2 billion barrels of light crude in its western Lorestan province, a senior official at the state-run National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) was quoted as saying on Saturday.
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.