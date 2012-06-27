NEW YORK, June 27 U.S. crude futures rose more than $1 on Wednesday in the first half hour of the open outcry session at the New York Mercantile Exchange, receiving lift from supportive durable goods data and buying triggered when crude moved back above the $80 a barrel level.

U.S. August crude was up $1 at $80.36 a barrel at 9:34 a.m. EDT (1334 GMT), having traded from $78.68 to $80.46. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)