Malaysia rolls out red carpet as Saudi king kicks off Asia tour
* King Salman arrives in Kuala Lumpur for start of rare Asian tour
NEW YORK, June 29 Brent and U.S. crude futures extended gains to more than $4 on Friday, rallying along with the euro and other commodities after European leaders agreed on a strategy to shore up banks and tackle soaring borrowing costs in the euro zone.
Brent August crude rose $3.95 to $95.31 a barrel at 9:05 a.m. EDT (1305 GMT), having traded from $91.73 to $95.52. U.S. August crude was up $4.28 at $81.97 a barrel, having traded from $78.28 to $82.06. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)
* King Salman arrives in Kuala Lumpur for start of rare Asian tour
GENEVA, Feb 25 The Syrian opposition delegation attending peace talks in Geneva condemned an attack by suicide bombers that killed security forces in Homs on Saturday, while suggesting that only people with security clearances could get close to the area.
Feb 25 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration will begin rolling back Obama-era environmental regulations in an "aggressive way" as soon as next week, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency said on Saturday - adding he understood why some Americans want to see his agency eliminated completely.