UPDATE 6-Oil prices rise after report shows drop in U.S. stocks
* U.S. Dept of Energy data due later on Thursday (Updates detail, prices in paragraphs 1-2)
NEW YORK, July 11 Brent and U.S. crude futures pared gains on Wednesday in choppy trade after the Energy Information Administration's weekly oil inventory report showed crude stocks fell 4.7 million barrels last week, more than expected, but also large builds in gasoline and distillate stockpiles.
Brent August crude was up $1.12 at $99.09 a barrel at 10:39 a.m. EDT (1439 GMT), having traded from $97.83 to $99.67. U.S. August crude was up $1.29 at $85.20 a barrel, having traded from $84.01 to $85.79. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
