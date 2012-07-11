ANALYSIS-Long-term investors shy away as hot money fuels commodity rallies
* Commodities outperform equities for first time in five years
NEW YORK, July 11 Brent and U.S. crude futures pared gains on Wednesday after the release of minutes from the June Federal Reserve policy meeting indicated that economic conditions might need to worsen for a consensus to form on more stimulus.
Brent August crude was up $1.67 at $99.64 a barrel at 2:12 p.m. EDT (1812 GMT), having traded from $97.83 to $100.30. U.S. August crude was up $1.50 at $85.41 a barrel, having traded from $84.01 to $86.49.
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons)
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 The Republican-controlled Senate voted on Friday to repeal a controversial U.S. securities disclosure rule adopted by the Obama administration to curb corruption at big oil, gas and mining companies.
MINSK/MOSCOW, Feb 3 Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday a Russian move to create border zones near his country's frontier looked like a political attack and that Moscow had threatened to halve oil supplies to Minsk.