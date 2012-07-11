NEW YORK, July 11 Brent and U.S. crude futures pared gains on Wednesday after the release of minutes from the June Federal Reserve policy meeting indicated that economic conditions might need to worsen for a consensus to form on more stimulus.

Brent August crude was up $1.67 at $99.64 a barrel at 2:12 p.m. EDT (1812 GMT), having traded from $97.83 to $100.30. U.S. August crude was up $1.50 at $85.41 a barrel, having traded from $84.01 to $86.49.

(Reporting by Robert Gibbons)