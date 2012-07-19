UPDATE 9-Oil steady, but down for the week as glut worries face OPEC cuts
* Dollar index hits session high as U.S. Treasury yield pare fall (Adds CFTC data, paragraphs 14, 15)
NEW YORK, July 19 Brent and U.S. crude futures pared gains on Thursday after a government report showed initial jobless claims rose last week in the United States. Oil jumped earlier on Middle East tensions and a weaker dollar.
Brent September crude was up $1.76 at $106.92 a barrel at 8:36 a.m. EDT (1236 GMT), having traded from $105.28 to $107.48. U.S. front-month August crude was up $1.10 at $90.97 a barrel, having traded from $89.86 to $91.25. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)
* Dollar index hits session high as U.S. Treasury yield pare fall (Adds CFTC data, paragraphs 14, 15)
WILMINGTON, Del., Feb 17 Energy Future Holdings Corp, which owns the largest power network in Texas, received court approval on Friday to confirm its plan to exit bankruptcy and be acquired by NextEra Energy Inc in a deal valued at around $18 billion.
* Investors await substantive policy update from Trump (Updates with close of U.S. markets, oil settlement prices)