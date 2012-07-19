NEW YORK, July 19 Brent and U.S. crude futures pared gains on Thursday after a government report showed initial jobless claims rose last week in the United States. Oil jumped earlier on Middle East tensions and a weaker dollar.

Brent September crude was up $1.76 at $106.92 a barrel at 8:36 a.m. EDT (1236 GMT), having traded from $105.28 to $107.48. U.S. front-month August crude was up $1.10 at $90.97 a barrel, having traded from $89.86 to $91.25. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)