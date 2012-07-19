NEW YORK, July 19 U.S. crude futures extended gains to more than $2 on Thursday as Middle East tensions kept supply disruption fears in the spotlight while positive corporate earnings results bolstered equities and investor optimism.

U.S. front-month August crude rose $1.90 to $91.77 a barrel as of 11:13 a.m. EDT (1513 GMT), having traded from $89.86 to $91.94. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)