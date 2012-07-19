UPDATE 9-Oil steady, but down for the week as glut worries face OPEC cuts
* Dollar index hits session high as U.S. Treasury yield pare fall (Adds CFTC data, paragraphs 14, 15)
NEW YORK, July 19 Brent and U.S. crude futures rose $3 on Thursday as Middle East tensions reinforced concern about potential supply disruptions and strong corporate earnings lifted equities and investor optimism.
Brent September crude rose $2.70 to $107.86 a barrel by 12:30 p.m. EDT (1630 GMT), having reached $108.18 earlier in the session. U.S. August crude was up $2.83 at $92.70 a barrel, having traded as high as $92.90.
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons)
* Dollar index hits session high as U.S. Treasury yield pare fall (Adds CFTC data, paragraphs 14, 15)
WILMINGTON, Del., Feb 17 Energy Future Holdings Corp, which owns the largest power network in Texas, received court approval on Friday to confirm its plan to exit bankruptcy and be acquired by NextEra Energy Inc in a deal valued at around $18 billion.
* Investors await substantive policy update from Trump (Updates with close of U.S. markets, oil settlement prices)