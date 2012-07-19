NEW YORK, July 19 Brent and U.S. crude futures rose $3 on Thursday as Middle East tensions reinforced concern about potential supply disruptions and strong corporate earnings lifted equities and investor optimism.

Brent September crude rose $2.70 to $107.86 a barrel by 12:30 p.m. EDT (1630 GMT), having reached $108.18 earlier in the session. U.S. August crude was up $2.83 at $92.70 a barrel, having traded as high as $92.90.

(Reporting by Robert Gibbons)