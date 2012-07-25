UPDATE 2-Crescent Point's loss bigger than expected as production falls
Feb 23 Canada's Crescent Point Energy Corp reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss on Thursday as the company's production fell about 6 percent.
NEW YORK, July 25 Brent turned higher in choppy trading and U.S. crude futures pared losses on Wednesday as concerns about Middle East turmoil, especially the violence in Syria, and hopes for stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve lent support to crude.
Brent September crude was up 10 cents at $103.52 a barrel at 1:20 p.m. EDT (1720 GMT), having traded from $102.10 to $103.88. U.S. September crude was down 40 cents at $88.10 a barrel, having traded from $86.84 to $89.16. (Reporting By Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
BAKU, Feb 23 The Southern Gas Corridor will start pumping gas from the Caspian Sea to Europe by 2020, its backers said on Thursday, despite the risk of delays to this option for reducing dependence on Russia.
Feb 23 Shares in U.S. natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp fell on Thursday after posting a smaller fourth-quarter loss than a year earlier, when it took huge charges to write down the value of some oil and gas assets.