NEW YORK Aug 3 U.S. crude futures extended gains to more than $2 on Friday after a report showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose by 163,000 in July, above expectations that they would be up 100,000.

U.S. September crude was up $2.35 a barrel at $89.48 at 9:09 a.m. EDT (1309 GMT), having traded from $87.23 to $89.79. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)