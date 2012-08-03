UPDATE 3-TransCanada files Keystone XL route application in Nebraska
* Application "clearest path to achieving route certainty" (Adds response from group opposing pipeline)
NEW YORK Aug 3 U.S. crude futures extended gains to more than $2 on Friday after a report showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose by 163,000 in July, above expectations that they would be up 100,000.
U.S. September crude was up $2.35 a barrel at $89.48 at 9:09 a.m. EDT (1309 GMT), having traded from $87.23 to $89.79. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Application "clearest path to achieving route certainty" (Adds response from group opposing pipeline)
BRASILIA, Feb 16 Brazilian police targeted the son of Senator Edison Lobão and a former senator in search-and-seizure operations on Thursday, a source said, investigating possible bribes paid during construction of the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam.
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 Nearly 800 former Environmental Protection Agency officials urged the U.S. Senate to reject President Donald Trump's nominee to run the agency as the chamber moved closer on Thursday to approving his pick, Scott Pruitt, the attorney general of oil-producing Oklahoma.