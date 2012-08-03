NEW YORK Aug 3 Brent crude futures rose more than $2 on Friday, extending gains, after a report that showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose 163,000 in July, above expectations that they would be up 100,000.

Brent September crude was up $1.87 at $107.77 a barrel at 9:27 a.m. EDT (1327 GMT), having traded from $105.80 to $108.05. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)