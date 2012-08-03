NEW YORK Aug 3 U.S. crude futures rose more than $3 on Friday, pushing above $90 a barrel on support from a U.S. July nonfarm payrolls report showing employers added 163,000 jobs, above expectations for an increase of 100,000.

U.S. September crude was up $2.97 a barrel at $90.10 a barrel at 9:55 a.m. EDT (1355 GMT), having traded from $87.23 to $90.31. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)