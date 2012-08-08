NEW YORK Aug 8 Brent and U.S. crude futures turned lower on Wednesday, late in the New York Mercantile Exchange's open outcry floor session, after being boosted by data showing falling U.S. crude stocks and with the futures contracts having settled higher the three previous sessions.

Brent September crude was down 20 cents to $111.80 a barrel at 2:07 p.m. EDT (1807 GMT), having traded from $110.85 to $113.27. U.S. September crude was down 49 cents at $93.18 a barrel, having traded from $92.82 to $94.72.

(Reporting by Robert Gibbons)