UPDATE 6-Oil down 2 pct as dollar firms, OPEC compliance rate shrugged off
* OPEC delivered 93 percent of pledged output curbs in January
NEW YORK Aug 8 Brent and U.S. crude futures turned lower on Wednesday, late in the New York Mercantile Exchange's open outcry floor session, after being boosted by data showing falling U.S. crude stocks and with the futures contracts having settled higher the three previous sessions.
Brent September crude was down 20 cents to $111.80 a barrel at 2:07 p.m. EDT (1807 GMT), having traded from $110.85 to $113.27. U.S. September crude was down 49 cents at $93.18 a barrel, having traded from $92.82 to $94.72.
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons)
* OPEC delivered 93 percent of pledged output curbs in January
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 Native American tribes seeking a halt to construction of the final link in the Dakota Access Pipeline will argue in federal court on Monday that the project will prevent them from practicing religious ceremonies at a lake they say is surrounded by sacred ground.
* U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of Yellen testimony (Updates with U.S. market open; changes byline, dateline)