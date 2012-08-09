NEW YORK Aug 9 Brent crude futures extended gains to more than $1 per barrel on Thursday in choppy trading as concerns about North Sea supply, supportive U.S. economic data and potential storm disruptions to Mexican and Gulf of Mexico output supported oil prices.

Brent September crude was up 80 cents at $112.94 a barrel at 1:07 p.m. EDT (1707 GMT), having traded from $111.60 to $113.18, but remaining within Wednesday's trading range. (Reporting By Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)