NEW YORK Aug 15 Brent crude futures extended gains to more than $1 on Wednesday after a U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed crude stocks fell more than expected last week.

Brent September crude was up 90 cents at $114.93 a barrel at 10:59 a.m. EDT (1459 GMT), having traded from $113.49 to $115.12, highest intraday price since May 4. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)