NEW YORK Aug 16 Expiring Brent September oil futures extended losses and U.S. September crude initially turned lower in choppy trade on Thursday after the Philadelphia Federal Reserve said its business conditions index weakened.

Brent September crude was down 62 cents at $115.63 a barrel at 10:08 a.m. EDT (1408 GMT), having traded from $115.50 to $116.66. U.S. September crude was up 10 cents at $94.43 a barrel, having traded between $93.93 and $94.85. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)