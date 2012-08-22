UPDATE 5-Oil rises, but growing U.S. output threatens rally
* OPEC cut compliance around 90 pct, but U.S. output rising (Updates with comment, refreshes prices)
NEW YORK Aug 22 Brent and U.S. crude futures erased losses on Wednesday in volatile trading after minutes of the most recent Federal Reserve policy meeting indicated the central bank was likely to deliver another round of monetary stimulus "fairly soon" unless the economy improves.
Brent crude was down 26 cents at $114.38 a barrel at 2:11 p.m. EDT (1811 GMT), after briefly turning higher and having traded from $113.53 and $115.08. U.S. crude was up 4 cents at $96.88 a barrel, in choppy trading in a range from $96.26 to $97.49. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
BAGHDAD, Feb 20 Iraq and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday to study the construction of a pipeline to export crude oil from the northern Iraqi fields of Kirkuk via Iran, the Iraqi oil ministry said in a statement.
SAO PAULO, Feb 20 The Brazilian government has no available money to replenish depleted public stocks of food and will not buy staples such as grains anytime soon, despite an expected record crop this year, Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi said on Monday.