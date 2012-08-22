NEW YORK Aug 22 Brent and U.S. crude futures erased losses on Wednesday in volatile trading after minutes of the most recent Federal Reserve policy meeting indicated the central bank was likely to deliver another round of monetary stimulus "fairly soon" unless the economy improves.

Brent crude was down 26 cents at $114.38 a barrel at 2:11 p.m. EDT (1811 GMT), after briefly turning higher and having traded from $113.53 and $115.08. U.S. crude was up 4 cents at $96.88 a barrel, in choppy trading in a range from $96.26 to $97.49. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)