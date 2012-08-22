UPDATE 5-Oil rises, but growing U.S. output threatens rally
* OPEC cut compliance around 90 pct, but U.S. output rising (Updates with comment, refreshes prices)
NEW YORK Aug 22 U.S. crude futures ended higher on Wednesday after a volatile session as indications the Federal Reserve is likely to provide more stimulus, a sharp drop in oil inventories and tropical weather threats bolstered prices.
U.S. October crude rose 42 cents, or 0.43 percent, to settle at $97.26 a barrel, having traded from $96.26 to $97.54. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)
BAGHDAD, Feb 20 Iraq and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday to study the construction of a pipeline to export crude oil from the northern Iraqi fields of Kirkuk via Iran, the Iraqi oil ministry said in a statement.
SAO PAULO, Feb 20 The Brazilian government has no available money to replenish depleted public stocks of food and will not buy staples such as grains anytime soon, despite an expected record crop this year, Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi said on Monday.