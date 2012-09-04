NEW YORK, Sept 4 Brent crude futures fell more than $1 on Tuesday in choppy trading, with the euro's weakness versus the dollar and a weak opening by equities on Wall Street helping weigh on oil prices. Brent October crude was down 67 cents at $115.11 a barrel at 9:49 a.m. EDT (1349 GMT) having traded from $114.72 to $116.65. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)