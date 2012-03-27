NEW YORK, March 27 U.S. crude futures dipped slightly on Tuesday, after initially holding near flat, on an American Petroleum Institute report showing that crude stocks rose more than expected last week in the United States, with gasoline stocks also rising and distillate stocks falling.

U.S. crude was down 17 cents at $106.86 a barrel at 4:44 p.m. EDT (2044 GMT), having traded from $106.52 to $107.73. (Reporting By Robert Gibbons; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)