HOUSTON, Sept 22 Expiring front-month U.S. October crude oil futures extended losses to more than $1 on Monday, as ample supply and concerns about sluggish demand for petroleum from Europe and China put pressure on prices.

U.S. October crude, off a fourth straight session, was down $1.13 at $98.28 a barrel at 11:09 a.m. CDT (1609 GMT). (Reporting by Robert Gibbons,Editing by Franklin Paul)