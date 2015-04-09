NEW YORK, April 9 U.S. and Brent crude futures pared gains ahead of settlements on Thursday as the dollar's rally weighed on the dollar-denominated commodity, brokers and traders said.

Brent May crude was up $1.19 at $56.74 a barrel at 2:25 p.m. EDT (1825 GMT), off its $58.02 intraday peak. U.S. May crude was up 33 cents at $50.75, having reached $52.07. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)