NEW YORK, April 13 Brent and U.S. crude futures gave up early gains and turned lower in choppy trading on Monday, with brokers and analysts pointing to profit taking after earlier gains.

Brent May crude was down 17 cents at $57.70 a barrel at 11:59 a.m. EDT (1559 GMT), after reaching $59.54.

U.S. May crude was off 3 cents at $51.61 a barrel, having reached $53.10 intraday. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)