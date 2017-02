NEW YORK Aug 9 Brent and U.S. crude futures bounced back after a brief turn lower on Tuesday amid volatile trading after recovering from an early price plunge.

Oil prices had bounced with U.S. stock futures. Wall Street opened higher, but then pared gains.

ICE Brent September crude LCOU1 was 51 cents at $104.25 a barrel at 9:58 a.m. EDT (1358 GMT), having traded from $98.74 to $105.95.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, September crude CLU1 rose fell 50 cents to $81.81 a barrel, having traded from $75.71 to $83.05. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)