UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
NEW YORK Aug 22 U.S. crude futures extended gains to more than $2 on Monday as a rebound by European equities and expected stronger open on Wall Street lifted oil prices along with the weaker dollar.
Both expiring U.S. front-month September and nearby October contracts saw prices higher on Monday, even as Brent crude was pressured by the advances of rebels in Libya and expectations oil exports might be able to resume after the civil war ends.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, September crude CLU1 rose $1.85, or 2.25 percent, to $84.11 a barrel by 9:22 a.m. EDT (1322 GMT), trading from $81.13 to $84.30. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
MOSCOW, Feb 11 Russia will decided in April or May whether an agreement on global oil output cuts between OPEC and non-OPEC producers, set to end on June 31, should be extended, TASS news agency quoted Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Saturday.