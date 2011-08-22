NEW YORK Aug 22 U.S. crude futures extended gains to more than $2 on Monday as a rebound by European equities and expected stronger open on Wall Street lifted oil prices along with the weaker dollar.

Both expiring U.S. front-month September and nearby October contracts saw prices higher on Monday, even as Brent crude was pressured by the advances of rebels in Libya and expectations oil exports might be able to resume after the civil war ends.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, September crude CLU1 rose $1.85, or 2.25 percent, to $84.11 a barrel by 9:22 a.m. EDT (1322 GMT), trading from $81.13 to $84.30.