NEW YORK, Sept 1 Brent and U.S. crude futures bounced and turned higher on Thursday after supportive U.S. manufacturing data from the Institute of Supply Management that showed only a slight dip in August from July.

The data also lifted equities on Wall Street.

ICE Brent October crude LCOV1 rose 5 cents to $114.90 a barrel by 10:10 a.m. (1410 GMT), having traded from $113.61 to $115.33.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 rose 20 cents to $89.01 a barrel, having traded from $88.21 to $89.36. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)