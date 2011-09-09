NEW YORK, Sept 9 Brent and U.S. crude futures
extended losses on Friday as the euro fell to a six-month low
versus the dollar and the dollar's strength and concerns about
stalled economic growth pressured oil prices.
Brent was briefly down more than $3 and U.S. crude extended
losses to more than $2.
ICE Brent October crude LCOV1 was down $2.05 to $112.50 a
barrel by 9:22 a.m. (1322 GMT), having traded from $115.17 to
$110.93.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1
fell $2.05 to $87 a barrel, trading from $89.50 to $86.29.
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Alden Bentley)