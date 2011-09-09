NEW YORK, Sept 9 Brent and U.S. crude futures extended losses on Friday as the euro fell to a six-month low versus the dollar and the dollar's strength and concerns about stalled economic growth pressured oil prices.

Brent was briefly down more than $3 and U.S. crude extended losses to more than $2.

ICE Brent October crude LCOV1 was down $2.05 to $112.50 a barrel by 9:22 a.m. (1322 GMT), having traded from $115.17 to $110.93.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 fell $2.05 to $87 a barrel, trading from $89.50 to $86.29. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Alden Bentley)