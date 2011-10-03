NEW YORK Oct 3 U.S. and Brent crude futures extended losses to $2 on Monday as worries about euro-zone debt problems and the possibility of a default by Greece pressured equities and oil prices and supported the dollar.

Oil prices extended their slide to more than $2 in the first few minutes after the start of the open outcry session on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

On the NYMEX, November crude CLX1 fell $1.90 to $77.30 a barrel by 9:10 a.m. EDT (1310 GMT), trading from $76.85 to $78.93.

ICE Brent November crude LCOX1 fell $1.55 to $101.21 a barrel, having traded from $100.71 to $102.45. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)