NEW YORK Oct 3 Brent and U.S. crude futures pared losses on Monday in choppy trading after reports showed a rise in construction spending in the United States in August and a strengthened gauge of U.S. manufacturing in September.

ICE Brent November crude LCOX1 was down $1.06 at $101.70 a barrel at 10:18 a.m. (1418 GMT), having traded from $100.71 to $102.45.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 was $1.32 lower at $77.88 a barrel, having traded from $76.85 to $78.93. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)