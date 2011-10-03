UPDATE 9-Oil prices edge up on short covering; gasoline jumps
* U.S. gasoline inventories drop after 5 weeks of increases-EIA
NEW YORK Oct 3 Brent and U.S. crude futures pared losses on Monday in choppy trading after reports showed a rise in construction spending in the United States in August and a strengthened gauge of U.S. manufacturing in September.
ICE Brent November crude LCOX1 was down $1.06 at $101.70 a barrel at 10:18 a.m. (1418 GMT), having traded from $100.71 to $102.45.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 was $1.32 lower at $77.88 a barrel, having traded from $76.85 to $78.93. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
* Euro weakens vs dollar, options show big bias for weaker euro
