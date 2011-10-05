NEW YORK Oct 5 Brent and U.S. crude futures extended gains on Wednesday after a government report showed crude oil inventories fell last week in the United States, against expectations stockpiles would be higher.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration report also showed gasoline and distillate stocks fell. [EIA/S]

ICE Brent November crude LCOX1 rose $2.50 to $102.29 a barrel by 10:42 a.m. (1442 GMT), having traded from $100.66 to $102.56.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 was up $2.95 at $78.62 a barrel, trading from $76.94 to $78.78. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)