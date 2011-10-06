NEW YORK Oct 6 Brent crude seesawed and U.S. crude
extended its rise after initially paring gains on Thursday in choppy
trading after data showed jobless claims rose last week in the United
States, though not as much as expected.
Trading was choppy as the report also showed continuing jobless claims
fell. [ID:nLLA6LE70P]
Brent had turned lower earlier after the European Central Bank left
interest rates unchanged, disappointing traders after the UK central bank's
vote for a second round of money creation had raised hopes of further
support.
ICE Brent November crude LCOX1 was up 21 cents to $102.94 a barrel by
8:48 a.m. (1248 GMT), having traded from $102.19 to $103.70.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 rose $1 to
$80.68 a barrel, trading from $79.42 to $81.15.
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)