NEW YORK Oct 6 U.S. crude turned lower and Brent extended losses to more than $1 in choppy trading Thursday on a stronger dollar and disappointment that the European Central Bank did not announce more aggressive actions to address the region's debt crisis.

Brent crude had turned lower earlier after the European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged, disappointing traders after the UK central bank's vote for a second round of money creation had raised hopes of further support.

ICE Brent November crude LCOX1 was down 90 cents at $101.83 a barrel at 9:20 a.m. (1320 GMT), having traded from $101.53 to $103.70.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 fell 28 cents to $79.40 a barrel, trading from $79.08 to $81.15. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)