NEW YORK Oct 6 Brent crude futures extended gains to more than $3 on Thursday as Europe moved closer to pumping aid to the region's troubled banks and U.S. data showed jobless benefit claims rose less than expected last week.

A strong rally in U.S. gasoline futures RBc1, up more than 10 cents, also provided some lift to crude.

ICE Brent November crude LCOX1 rose $3.10 to $105.83 a barrel by 2:28 p.m. (1828 GMT), having traded from $101.53 to $105.88. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)