NEW YORK, Oct 6 U.S. crude futures rose more than 3 percent on Thursday as Europe moved closer to pumping aid to the region's troubled banks and U.S. data showed jobless benefit claims rose less than expected last week.

U.S. gasoline futures RBX1 settled more than 11 cents higher, also providing a boost to crude.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 rose $2.91, or 3.65 percent, to settle at $82.59 a barrel, having traded from $79.08 to $82.90. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)