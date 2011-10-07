NEW YORK Oct 7 Brent and U.S. crude futures turned higher on Friday after the government reported that nonfarm payrolls rose more than expected in September and revised higher growth reported in the previous month.

ICE Brent November crude LCOX1 rose 74 cents to $106.47 a barrel by 8:40 a.m. EDT (1240 GMT), having traded from $104.43 to $106.64.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 rose $1.40 to $83.99 a barrel, trading from $81.79 to $84.00. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Alden Bentley)