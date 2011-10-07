OIL PRICES EXTEND LOSSES; BRENT CRUDE DOWN BY $1 AT SESSION LOW OF $55.73 PER BARREL
OIL PRICES EXTEND LOSSES; BRENT CRUDE DOWN BY $1 AT SESSION LOW OF $55.73 PER BARREL
NEW YORK Oct 7 Brent and U.S. crude futures turned higher on Friday after the government reported that nonfarm payrolls rose more than expected in September and revised higher growth reported in the previous month.
ICE Brent November crude LCOX1 rose 74 cents to $106.47 a barrel by 8:40 a.m. EDT (1240 GMT), having traded from $104.43 to $106.64.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 rose $1.40 to $83.99 a barrel, trading from $81.79 to $84.00. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Alden Bentley)
OIL PRICES EXTEND LOSSES; BRENT CRUDE DOWN BY $1 AT SESSION LOW OF $55.73 PER BARREL
ESSEN, Germany, Feb 6 Germany's power grids have coped with the coldest winter in Europe since 2012, though they have had to turn to costly back-up supplies more frequently than last winter, the country's energy regulator said on Monday.
MILAN/LONDON, Feb 6 Gas Natural has hired Rothschild to carry out a strategic review of its Italian business which could result in the Spanish energy company selling its assets in the country for as much as 700 million euro ($751 million), sources said.