NEW YORK Oct 7 Brent crude futures turned lower on Friday, after rising when a government report showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose more than expected in September.

Some of the jobs growth was due to striking Verizon workers returning to work, dulling the initial enthusiasm and Brent's price rise after the report, trading sources said.

ICE Brent November crude LCOX1 fell 20 cents to $105.53 a barrel by 9:33 a.m. EDT (1333 GMT), having traded from $104.43 to $106.64. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)