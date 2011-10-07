OIL PRICES EXTEND LOSSES; BRENT CRUDE DOWN BY $1 AT SESSION LOW OF $55.73 PER BARREL
NEW YORK Oct 7 Brent crude futures turned lower on Friday, after rising when a government report showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose more than expected in September.
Some of the jobs growth was due to striking Verizon workers returning to work, dulling the initial enthusiasm and Brent's price rise after the report, trading sources said.
ICE Brent November crude LCOX1 fell 20 cents to $105.53 a barrel by 9:33 a.m. EDT (1333 GMT), having traded from $104.43 to $106.64. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)
ESSEN, Germany, Feb 6 Germany's power grids have coped with the coldest winter in Europe since 2012, though they have had to turn to costly back-up supplies more frequently than last winter, the country's energy regulator said on Monday.
MILAN/LONDON, Feb 6 Gas Natural has hired Rothschild to carry out a strategic review of its Italian business which could result in the Spanish energy company selling its assets in the country for as much as 700 million euro ($751 million), sources said.