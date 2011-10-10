NEW YORK, Oct 10 Brent and U.S. crude futures extended gains to $3 on Monday as equities and oil prices drew support from a pledge by France and Germany to come up with a plan to resolve the euro zone debt crisis by the month's end.

ICE Brent November crude LCOX1 rose $2.77 to $108.65 a barrel by 10:42 a.m. EDT (1442 GMT), having traded from $105.65 to $108.88.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 rose $2.90 to $85.88 a barrel, trading from $82.75 to $85.98. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)