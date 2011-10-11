NEW YORK Oct 11 U.S. crude futures ended higher a fifth straight session on Tuesday in choppy trading, rallying from lows as equities recovered from a weak start and awaiting a key vote in Slovakia on the euro zone rescue.

News that U.S. authorities broke up an alleged plot to bomb Israeli and Saudi Arabian embassies in Washington and assassinate the Saudi ambassador added lift to oil prices, broker sources said.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 rose 40 cents, or 0.47 percent, to settle at $85.81 a barrel, $83.97 to $86.64. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)