NEW YORK Oct 12 U.S. crude futures briefly turned negative while Brent crude pushed above its 100-day moving average on Wednesday as traders pushed Brent's premium to its U.S. counterpoint CL-LCO1=R above $26 a barrel.

Shell's declaration of force majeure this week on Nigeria Forcados crude was cited as supportive to Brent prices.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 was up 5 cents at $85.86 a barrel by 9:43 a.m. EDT (1343 GMT), trading from $84.52 to $86.59.

ICE Brent November crude LCOX1 was up $1.40 at $112.13 a barrel, its 100-day moving average, having traded from $109.89 to $112.43. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)