NEW YORK Oct 12 Brent crude futures briefly extended gains to more than $2 and U.S. crude turned higher as equities rose and after the opposition leader in Slovakia said an agreement on approving a euro zone debt solution had been reached.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 was up 24 cents at $86.05 a barrel by 10:28 a.m. EDT (1428 GMT), having traded from $84.52 to $86.59.

ICE Brent November crude LCOX1 was up $1.75 at $112.48 a barrel, having traded from $109.89 to $112.76. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)