NEW YORK Oct 13 Brent and U.S. crude futures extended losses on Thursday in choppy trading after data showed initial jobless claims fell last week in the United States, but only from a level in the previous week that was revised higher.

Weak economic data from China had already weighed on prices ahead of the jobless claims report.

ICE Brent November crude LCOX1 was down $1.61 to $109.75 a barrel by 8:40 a.m. (1240 GMT), having fallen to $109.37 after the data. The day's high trade was $111.87.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 fell $1.17 to $84.40 a barrel, trading from $83.94 to $85.39. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)