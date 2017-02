NEW YORK Oct 13 Brent and U.S. crude futures extended losses to $2 on Thursday as weak economic data from China pressured oil prices and equities at the open in New York and strengthened the dollar.

ICE Brent November crude LCOX1 was down $1.91 to $109.45 a barrel by 9:42 a.m. (1342 GMT), trading from $109.33 to $111.87.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 fell $1.90 to $83.67 a barrel, trading from $83.51 to $85.39. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)