NEW YORK Oct 13 Brent crude futures seesawed after briefly turning higher on Thursday and U.S. crude pared losses as U.S. heating oil futures HOc1 rose on slumping inventories and as a vote by Slovakia's parliament backing a plan to bolster the region's banks also supported.

The approaching Brent November crude contract expiration on Friday and the Gulf Arab states calling for a meeting about the situation in Syria also were cited by brokers and analysts as helping pull oil up from lows.

ICE Brent November crude LCOX1 was down 6 cents at $111.30 a barrel by 2 p.m. (1800 GMT), having traded from $109.07 to $111.87.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 was down 67 cents at $84.90 a barrel, having traded from $83.17 to $85.39. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)