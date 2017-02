NEW YORK Oct 13 U.S. crude futures fell a second straight day on Thursday in choppy trading as soft economic data from China and a report showing rising crude stockpiles in the United States offset drops in product stocks that helped lift heating oil and gasoline futures.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 fell $1.34 to settle at $84.23 a barrel, trading from $83.17 to $85.39. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)