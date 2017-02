NEW YORK Oct 13 Brent crude futures ended slightly lower on Thursday in choppy trading, snapping a string of six straight higher finishes, as investors reacted to soft economic data from China and rising U.S. crude stockpiles.

The Friday expiration of Brent's November contract was cited as a catalyst for the choppy trading, with strong distillate values on both sides of the Atlantic and a vote by Slovakia's parliament backing a plan to bolster the region's banks cited as supportive and limiting Brent's losses.

ICE Brent November crude LCOX1 fell 25 cents to settle at $111.11 a barrel, after trading from $109.07 to $111.87. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)