NEW YORK, Oct 14 Brent and U.S. crude futures extended their rise to more than $3 on Friday on optimism that Europe's leaders can reach a deal on tackling the region's debt woes and on strong U.S. retail sales numbers.

The price jump comes on the day that the front-month Brent November contract expires.

ICE Brent November crude LCOX1 rose $3.02 to $114.13 a barrel by 9:32 a.m. EDT (1332 GMT), having traded from $110.96 to $114.30.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 rose $2.70 to $86.93 a barrel, having reached $87.28. The intraday low was $83.77. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)