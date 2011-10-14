NEW YORK, Oct 14 Brent and U.S. crude futures
extended their rise to more than $3 on Friday on optimism that
Europe's leaders can reach a deal on tackling the region's debt
woes and on strong U.S. retail sales numbers.
The price jump comes on the day that the front-month Brent
November contract expires.
ICE Brent November crude LCOX1 rose $3.02 to $114.13 a
barrel by 9:32 a.m. EDT (1332 GMT), having traded from $110.96
to $114.30.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1
rose $2.70 to $86.93 a barrel, having reached $87.28. The
intraday low was $83.77.
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)