NEW YORK Oct 17 Brent crude futures extended losses to more than $1 on Monday as the German finance minister's remarks that the forthcoming European Union summit would not produce a definitive solution to the euro zone debt crisis weighed on equities and oil prices.

The stronger dollar, as the euro weakened, also helped pressure oil prices.

ICE Brent December crude LCOZ1 fell $1.10 to $111.13 a barrel by 9:41 a.m. (1341 GMT), having traded from $111.06 to $113.86. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)