NEW YORK Oct 19 Brent crude futures turned higher and U.S. crude futures extended gains on Wednesday after a government report showed crude oil inventories fell 4.73 million barrels last week in the United States, against expectations stocks would be higher.

Gasoline stocks and distillate stocks both fell more than expected, according to the weekly report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. [EIA/S]

ICE Brent December crude LCOZ1 rose 50 cents to $111.65 a barrel by 10:42 a.m. (1442 GMT), having traded from $110.23 to $111.85.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 was up $1.06 cents to $89.40 a barrel, trading from $87.93 to $89.50. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)